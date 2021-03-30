Home / News / How Alex Ovechkin clawed his way back into the NHL’s goals race this season

How Alex Ovechkin clawed his way back into the NHL’s goals race this season

By Ian Oland

March 30, 2021 6:30 pm

The NHL is at it again with its incredible animated graphs.

Tuesday, the league illustrated how Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin fought back into contention in this year’s goals race. Ovechkin, who missed four games early due to a trip to COVID protocol, started the season with seven goals in his first 19 games. On March 12, he was 12 goals behind the leader. Now, after scoring 11 goals in his last 11 games, he sits only five goals behind Auston Matthews (23) for first.

This is incredible.

NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti also shared some incredible Ovi stats to pregame. If Ovi scores again tonight, he will have scored 200 goals since 2016-17. He currently leads Auston Matthews by 18.

The craziest part is Ovechkin’s led the NHL in goals in the last three five-year segments.

