How Alex Ovechkin clawed his way back into the NHL’s goals race this season

The NHL is at it again with its incredible animated graphs.

Tuesday, the league illustrated how Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin fought back into contention in this year’s goals race. Ovechkin, who missed four games early due to a trip to COVID protocol, started the season with seven goals in his first 19 games. On March 12, he was 12 goals behind the leader. Now, after scoring 11 goals in his last 11 games, he sits only five goals behind Auston Matthews (23) for first.

Video

Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) is flying up the Rocket Richard race… But can he catch Auston Matthews (@AM34)? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GAXvaQXrQN — NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2021

This is incredible.

NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti also shared some incredible Ovi stats to pregame. If Ovi scores again tonight, he will have scored 200 goals since 2016-17. He currently leads Auston Matthews by 18.

Most goals in NHL since start of 2016-17 season: 1. Alex Ovechkin 199

2. Auston Matthews 181

3. David Pastrnak 169

4. Connor McDavid 167

5. Leon Draisaitl 166 https://t.co/dgmgzvssnm — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 30, 2021

The craziest part is Ovechkin’s led the NHL in goals in the last three five-year segments.

Ovechkin's consistency is amazing in that you can take his first five seasons, the next five seasons or the last five or six (this season is his 16th) and he's led the NHL in goals in each segment. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 30, 2021

Screenshot courtesy of @Capitals