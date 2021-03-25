Alex Ovechkin expected to play against Devils, Lars Eller will miss fifth straight game

Alex Ovechkin, who missed practice earlier in the week with a lower-body injury, is expected to play against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday night. Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette announced the news after the team’s optional morning skate.
The team, however, will have to go once again without Lars Eller. The third-line center will miss his fifth straight game due to a lower-body injury.
Ovechkin is expected to suit up tonight vs. NJD, per Laviolette. Eller, however, is out with a lower body injury. #Caps
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) March 25, 2021
The Capitals’ lines from practice on Wednesday will likely be what we see against New Jersey.
Capitals at practice:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Oshie
Vrana-Backstrom-Wilson
Sheary-Sgarbossa-Panik/Sprong
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Dillon-Carlson
Orlov-Schmidt
Chara-Jensen
Siegenthaler-TvR
Samsonov
Vanecek
Anderson
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 24, 2021
Meanwhile, Vitek Vanecek will get his 23rd start of the season in the front-end of the team’s back-to-back games. Vanecek has a 13-5-3 record with a 2.66 goals against average and a .911 save percentage.
Head coach Peter Laviolette announces Vitek Vanecek will get the start tonight against New Jersey.#CapsDevils pic.twitter.com/2CYMcr4rbe
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 25, 2021
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On