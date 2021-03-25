Home / News / Alex Ovechkin expected to play against Devils, Lars Eller will miss fifth straight game

Alex Ovechkin expected to play against Devils, Lars Eller will miss fifth straight game

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

March 25, 2021 12:54 pm

Alex Ovechkin, who missed practice earlier in the week with a lower-body injury, is expected to play against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday night. Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette announced the news after the team’s optional morning skate.

The team, however, will have to go once again without Lars Eller. The third-line center will miss his fifth straight game due to a lower-body injury.

The Capitals’ lines from practice on Wednesday will likely be what we see against New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Vitek Vanecek will get his 23rd start of the season in the front-end of the team’s back-to-back games. Vanecek has a 13-5-3 record with a 2.66 goals against average and a .911 save percentage.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

, , ,