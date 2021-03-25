Alex Ovechkin expected to play against Devils, Lars Eller will miss fifth straight game

Alex Ovechkin, who missed practice earlier in the week with a lower-body injury, is expected to play against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday night. Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette announced the news after the team’s optional morning skate.

The team, however, will have to go once again without Lars Eller. The third-line center will miss his fifth straight game due to a lower-body injury.

Ovechkin is expected to suit up tonight vs. NJD, per Laviolette. Eller, however, is out with a lower body injury. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) March 25, 2021

The Capitals’ lines from practice on Wednesday will likely be what we see against New Jersey.

Capitals at practice: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Vrana-Backstrom-Wilson

Sheary-Sgarbossa-Panik/Sprong

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Dillon-Carlson

Orlov-Schmidt

Chara-Jensen

Siegenthaler-TvR Samsonov

Vanecek

Anderson — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Vitek Vanecek will get his 23rd start of the season in the front-end of the team’s back-to-back games. Vanecek has a 13-5-3 record with a 2.66 goals against average and a .911 save percentage.

Head coach Peter Laviolette announces Vitek Vanecek will get the start tonight against New Jersey.#CapsDevils pic.twitter.com/2CYMcr4rbe — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 25, 2021

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB