Caps leave Flyers flabbergasted: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have won four straight and three of those wins have come against the Philadelphia Flyers in less than a week’s time. Saturday night saw the Caps hold on to a 5-4 victory over those Flyers and keep pace with the surging New York Islanders in the division.
The Flyers outshot the Caps 32 to 23 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 48 to 35.
Daniel Sprong ranks second in the NHL in goals per 60 minutes of five-on-five play (2.03) among skaters with 15 games played.
