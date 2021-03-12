Ilya Samsonov records his first NHL point, a primary assist, against Flyers

In Thursday night’s win against the Philadelphia Flyers, Ilya Samsonov celebrated an offensive milestone.
In the final 30 seconds of the game, Samsonov recorded his first NHL point – a primary assist. With the Capitals hanging onto a 4-3 lead against the Flyers, Samsonov tapped the puck to Nic Dowd who scored an empty-net goal from 185 feet away in the Capitals’ defensive zone.
We hope someone grabbed him the puck!
What makes this even more fun is that Samsonov also recorded his first AHL point this year while making a conditioning start with the Hershey Bears.
Congratulations to Ilya Samsonov! With a scoring correction from last night's game, he's been credited with an assist, his first professional point. #HBH pic.twitter.com/yYZzxTaJB4
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 18, 2021
Samsonov was credited with a secondary assist on Damien Riat’s first AHL goal on February 17th against the Binghamton Devils. Samsonov made a save and then the rebound popped out to Shane Gerisch who started the play down the ice.
Samsonov is now one of 32 goalies in Capitals franchise history who have recorded at least one point in their career.
|Goalies
|Seasons Played With Caps
|Points
|Olaf Kolzig
|1990-2008
|17
|Braden Holtby
|2011-2020
|11
|Mike Palmateer
|1981-1982
|9
|Pete Peeters
|1981-1982
|6
|Jose Theodore
|2009-2010
|5
|Jim Hrivnak
|1990-1993
|4
|Don Beaupre
|1989-1994
|3
|Michel Belhumeur
|1975-1976
|3
|Al Jensen
|1982-1987
|3
|Clint Malarchuk
|1988-1989
|3
Congrats, Sammy!
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Flyers
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On