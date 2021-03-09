The Capitals’ victory song for the 2021 season honors a sports legend

The Washington Capitals defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 in a shootout on Wednesday. After the game, Capitals players were videoed by the team giving fistbumps as they entered the locker room.
A victory song can be heard thumping in the background.
night, night pic.twitter.com/BooHrd9JKo
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 4, 2021
According to Siri, the song is Live Is Life by Opus.
“I think it resurfaced with a pretty cool video this past summer from a legend,” Tom Wilson said recently. “I’ll let you guys do the digging to see if you can it was. It wasn’t hockey, but a different sport.
“Obviously, it’s a fun video and a catchy song,” Wilson added. “Our team services guy, Rob Tillotson, is responsible for the postgame win song. That’s a lot of pressure for him. He’s done a good job with this one.”
After some sleuthing, it appears the victory song is in honor of Diego Maradona who passed away in November.
A video of the Argentinan soccer legend warming up in 1989 to the song went viral on social media as fans celebrated his life.
Diego Maradona warming-up for the UEFA-Cup semi-final 1989 to the song 'Live is Life'. Only legends warm-up this way. ICONIC 👏🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/27BA5xOpdP
— World Sports ⑦ (@WorldSports__) November 25, 2020
Alex Ovechkin mourned Maradona’s death on social media, posting a tribute to his Instagram Story that day.
The Capitals routinely have different victory songs every season. The Capitals’ rocked DJ Pauly D’s Beat Dat Beat during the 2010-11 season.
The team picked the song after meeting the Jersey Shore star.
Screenshot courtesy of @Capitals
