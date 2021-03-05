Zdeno Chara’s first Washington Capitals bobblehead

Big Zee has a big new piece of merch available.

Friday, FOCO released a bobblehead featuring Zdeno Chara. It’s Chara’s first bobblehead as a member of the Washington Capitals.

The Chara bobblehead is available for preorder now and will ship in mid June. Only 333 are available.

Photos

Ceramic Zdeno can be seen skating on top of a marble-patterned platform. His name and number 33 are featured on the front, while the Weagle logo is featured on the back.

Chara’s new bobblehead joins several new Alex Ovechkin bobbleheads that were recently created and released by FOCO. There is an Ovi bubble bobblehead that can move back and forth like a bubble hockey player – a first of its kind – as well as bobbles celebrating Ovi’s hot stick celebration and The Goal, which RMNB collaborated on. FOCO has other unique Capitals merch available including mittens.

