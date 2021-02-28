Alex Ovechkin calls Nicklas Backstrom a goal-scoring machine as his longtime setup man scores his team-leading 10th tally

Nicklas Backstrom entered the weekend with 699 assists and will leave New Jersey with 699 assists.

“I think it’s the media that’s actually jinxing me, jinxing stuff this weekend,” Backstrom said during a postgame interview with MSG Network. “They talked about Ovi getting his 700th here (last year) and they thought it’d be cool if I got my 700th assist here too. It’s going to come when it’s going to come.”

While Backstrom didn’t tally an assist, he did score his tenth goal of the season, which leads all Capitals players.

Video

Backstrom scored on a one-timer 2:32 in the second period to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead.

“That was a great pass by Tom on an empty net,” Backstrom said. “I’ll take those.”

But it still remains confusing why one of the NHL’s greatest passers has become such a lethal finisher this season.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know what’s going on,” Backstrom said. “I’m just trying to play the system, play hard you know. Try to help the team as much as I can. I’ve been lucky.”

Backstrom has scored 10 goals in 21 games this season. Last year, he had 12 in 61 games.

Backstrom scored his 10th goal in his 21st game of the season, the fastest Backstrom has reached the mark in a season in his career. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 28, 2021

Postgame, Alex Ovechkin, who scored his 713th career goal in the game, was asked about his thoughts on Backstrom’s goalsplosion.

Alex Ovechkin laughed as he called Nicklas Backstrom a "goal-scoring machine" in his postgame interview. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 28, 2021

“Third period he hit the post (too),” Ovechkin said. “He’s an unbelievable passer but he’s a great shooter as well.”

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Devils