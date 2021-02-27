Peter Laviolette has ‘no idea’ if injured Evgeny Kuznetsov will play Sunday

Evgeny Kuznetsov was mysteriously scratched minutes before puck drop of the Capitals-Devils game on Saturday. The Capitals announced on social media that Kuznetsov was out with an upper-body injury.

Kuznetsov practiced fully the day before and took the ice early to get extra work. Only Alex Ovechkin and Carl Hagelin took the day off for maintenance and both played against the Devils.

“That was a last-minute change,” Peter Laviolette said after the Capitals’ 5-2 win on Saturday. “That happened late.”

Kuznetsov’s injury forced TJ Oshie to center and allowed Daniel Sprong to dress for the game.

Sprong says on MSG that he found out "last minute" he was going to play today. Kuznetsov was late scratch with upper-body injury. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 27, 2021

Laviolette was asked if Kuzy would be ready to play Sunday (3:00 pm) in a Caps-Devils rematch.

“Honestly, I have no idea,” Laviolette said. “I haven’t talked to anybody yet. I just finished a game. We’ll sort things out this afternoon. It’s way too early for me to even say.”

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB