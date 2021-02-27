Evgeny Kuznetsov will miss Devils game with upper-body injury

Evgeny Kuznetsov will miss the Capitals-Devils game on Saturday due to an upper-body injury. It’s unclear when Kuznetsov got injured or how.

The Capitals announced the news after warmups completed.

#Caps Evgeny Kuznetsov is out with an upper body injury and will not play today vs NJ. He is listed as day-to-day. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 27, 2021

With Kuznetsov in the press box, TJ Oshie will play center and Daniel Sprong will get a jersey.

Kuznetsov practiced on Friday. The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir posted video of Kuzy coming out for practice early to work on his stickhandling.

Kuznetsov and Chara are also out early stick handling and shooting weighted pucks. #Caps pic.twitter.com/6lLSxlRb80 — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 26, 2021

Alex Ovechkin (game-time decision) and Carl Hagelin, who both took a maintenance day on Friday, will both play.

In 11 games this season, Kuznetsov has two goals, four assists, and six points.

The Capitals will rematch the Devils on Sunday.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB