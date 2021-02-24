Poor against Pens: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals couldn’t respond to their coach’s urges and fell in a pretty poor effort to their fierce rival the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game ended after a terrible three-on-three overtime period that saw the Pens score the winner and take down the game 3-2.
The Pens outshot the Caps 37 to 22 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 57 to 45.
Alan May on Peter Laviolette's lines for tonight's game: "There was no chemistry."
