TJ Oshie scores two big goals, authors game-winning assist in Capitals’ 4-3 win over Devils

After posting seven points in the first eight games, TJ Oshie’s season took a nosedive during the next three weeks of play. Coming into Sunday’s matinee against the New Jersey Devils, Oshie had gone nine games without scoring and had only posted three points during that time.

Oshie broke that goalless streak in a big way against Jersey. The Osh Babe scored two power-play goals and tallied the primary assist on the game-winner, Alex Ovechkin’s 712th career tally.

It marked Oshie’s first three-point game since the season opener against the Buffalo Sabres.

“When we have Osh Babe on our team, every time he’s hot, he’s hot,” Ovechkin said.

Goal 1

With the Capitals in a two-goal hole, Oshie struck on a power play 13:38 into the second period. Oshie, stationed in the high slot, perfectly deflected a John Carlson clapper through Aaron Dell’s five-hole.

“Johnny on that good shot right to my stick,” Oshie said afterward. “I barely had to move it.”

As of scoring, “It had been a while,” Oshie said. “It felt nice to see one hit the back of the net there.”

Goal 2

Oshie’s second strike gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead 11:53 into the third. Evgeny Kuznetsov found Oshie in a soft spot in the middle of the ice. With Alex Ovechkin screening in front, Osh ripped a shot past Dell blocker side.

“Kuzy with a great play off the wall there,” Oshie observed.

Game-Winning Assist

Finally, Oshie found Ovechkin wide open in front of the net for a tap in. Maybe the Devils should not have left the game’s greatest scorer this wide open.

Because of Oshie’s heroics, the Capitals went three for four with an extra man (75 percent). The big game also marked Oshie’s 34th career game with at least three points.

“Hopefully, I can put myself in more positions to get some shots on net and get some more goals,” Oshie said.

