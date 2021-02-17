TJ Oshie: Lars Eller ‘is a horse and a moose’

After the Capitals 3-1 victory over the Pittsburg Penguins last night, TJ Oshie talked to the media and had a very interesting analysis on how well the third line played.

Two of the Caps’ three goals came from Lars Eller and Conor Sheary on the third line.

Video

“Yeah, they were pretty great for us,” Oshie said when asked about their performance. “That line contributing and winning every shift when they go on the ice is big for our team.”

Oshie then proceeded to compare them to large mammals.

“Those guys were horses tonight,” he said. “Shears with his effort and his strides. Richie, over there is a thoroughbred and Lars is a horse and a moose coming through the middle.”

Vitek Vanecek, who was addressing the media with Oshie, looked at Oshie in a bit of confusion and then started laughing as the forward continued comparing his teammates to animals.

Vitek cracking up when Oshie describes Eller as a horse and a moose 😄 pic.twitter.com/wqxKTVn4EA — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) February 17, 2021

The Thoroughbred horse Oshie was comparing Sheary to is known for agility, speed, and spirit, which is what he had apparently when he ripped the puck past Penguins goalie, Tristan Jarry.

As for the moose comparison, the only skill a moose has is being able to swim fast so I can only assume Oshie was referring to Eller’s speed. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Photos: Pixabay, Editing: Ian Oland