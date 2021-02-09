Jakub Vrana removed from NHL’s COVID-19 Unavailability List

When the Capitals practice on Wednesday, Jakub Vrana will be back with the team.

The NHL announced Tuesday afternoon that Vrana was removed from the league’s COVID-19 Unavailability List. Meanwhile, Justin Braun and Claude Giroux of the Flyers were sent into protocol. Their COVID-related issues were what forced the postponement of Tuesday’s Flyers-Capitals game.

Meanwhile, Vrana will be eligible to play when the Capitals take on the Penguins on Sunday.

The NHL’s full protocol list is here:

COVID Protocol Related Absences – Feb. 9, 2021: Anaheim – none

Arizona – none

Boston – none

Buffalo – Dylan Cozens; Rasmus Dahlin; Taylor Hall; Curtis Lazar; Jake McCabe; Casey Mittelstadt; Brandon Montour; Tobias Rieder; Rasmus Ristolainen

Calgary – none

Carolina – none

Chicago – Ryan Carpenter; Lucas Wallmark

Colorado – Samuel Girard; Tyson Jost; Gabriel Landeskog

Columbus – none

Dallas – none

Detroit – none

Edmonton – none

Florida – none

Los Angeles – TBA

Minnesota – Nick Bjugstad; Nick Bonino; Jonas Brodin; Ian Cole; Joel Eriksson Ek; Marcus Foligno; Brad Hunt; Marcus Johansson; Carson Soucy; Jared Spurgeon; Nico Sturm; Cam Talbot

Montreal – none

Nashville – none

New Jersey – Nate Bastian; Jesper Bratt; Connor Carrick; Eric Comrie; Nikita Gusev; Nico Hischier; Jack Hughes; Andreas Johnsson; Dmitry Kulikov; Janne Kuokkanen; Michael McLeod; Kyle Palmieri; Damon Severson; Yegor Sharangovich; Ty Smith; Matt Tennyson; Sami Vatanen; Pavel Zacha; Travis Zajac

NY Islanders – none

NY Rangers – none

Ottawa – none

Philadelphia – Justin Braun; Claude Giroux; Travis Sanheim

Pittsburgh – none

San Jose – none

St. Louis – none

Tampa Bay – none

Toronto – none

Vancouver – none

Vegas – none

Washington – none

Winnipeg – none

The Devils have a league-high 19 players on the list while the Wild have 12 and Sabres have 9. The Flyers are among three other teams that have smaller outbreaks including the Blackhawks and Avalanche.

Wild players Cam Talbot and Jonas Brodin were added to the list while Victor Rask was taken off. Alex Pietrangelo was also removed for Vegas.

The Capitals now have no one on the list for the first time since January 19. Previously, Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov served ten days in protocol while Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov, who both contracted the disease, were quarantined for 19 days. The four Russians spent time together in the same hotel room while Samsonov was sick.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB