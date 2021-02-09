Jakub Vrana removed from NHL’s COVID-19 Unavailability List

When the Capitals practice on Wednesday, Jakub Vrana will be back with the team.
The NHL announced Tuesday afternoon that Vrana was removed from the league’s COVID-19 Unavailability List. Meanwhile, Justin Braun and Claude Giroux of the Flyers were sent into protocol. Their COVID-related issues were what forced the postponement of Tuesday’s Flyers-Capitals game.
Meanwhile, Vrana will be eligible to play when the Capitals take on the Penguins on Sunday.
The NHL’s full protocol list is here:
COVID Protocol Related Absences – Feb. 9, 2021:
Anaheim – none
Arizona – none
Boston – none
Buffalo – Dylan Cozens; Rasmus Dahlin; Taylor Hall; Curtis Lazar; Jake McCabe; Casey Mittelstadt; Brandon Montour; Tobias Rieder; Rasmus Ristolainen
Calgary – none
Carolina – none
Chicago – Ryan Carpenter; Lucas Wallmark
Colorado – Samuel Girard; Tyson Jost; Gabriel Landeskog
Columbus – none
Dallas – none
Detroit – none
Edmonton – none
Florida – none
Los Angeles – TBA
Minnesota – Nick Bjugstad; Nick Bonino; Jonas Brodin; Ian Cole; Joel Eriksson Ek; Marcus Foligno; Brad Hunt; Marcus Johansson; Carson Soucy; Jared Spurgeon; Nico Sturm; Cam Talbot
Montreal – none
Nashville – none
New Jersey – Nate Bastian; Jesper Bratt; Connor Carrick; Eric Comrie; Nikita Gusev; Nico Hischier; Jack Hughes; Andreas Johnsson; Dmitry Kulikov; Janne Kuokkanen; Michael McLeod; Kyle Palmieri; Damon Severson; Yegor Sharangovich; Ty Smith; Matt Tennyson; Sami Vatanen; Pavel Zacha; Travis Zajac
NY Islanders – none
NY Rangers – none
Ottawa – none
Philadelphia – Justin Braun; Claude Giroux; Travis Sanheim
Pittsburgh – none
San Jose – none
St. Louis – none
Tampa Bay – none
Toronto – none
Vancouver – none
Vegas – none
Washington – none
Winnipeg – none
The Devils have a league-high 19 players on the list while the Wild have 12 and Sabres have 9. The Flyers are among three other teams that have smaller outbreaks including the Blackhawks and Avalanche.
Wild players Cam Talbot and Jonas Brodin were added to the list while Victor Rask was taken off. Alex Pietrangelo was also removed for Vegas.
The Capitals now have no one on the list for the first time since January 19. Previously, Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov served ten days in protocol while Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov, who both contracted the disease, were quarantined for 19 days. The four Russians spent time together in the same hotel room while Samsonov was sick.
