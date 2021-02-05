Would you fill out this Capitals jersey survey for us please?

Hey, Caps fans! We’re here with another survey.

This time, we would like your opinions about Washington Capitals jerseys. In light of the two jersey reveals this season, we wanted to see what you like and dislike about the Capitals’ new alternates. We also want to know your general thoughts about the current home and away sweaters and the team’s other recent specialty jerseys.

Take the survey here!

And just a heads up – on some mobile devices – the ratings cut off slightly (horizontally). Each jersey can be ranked from 1 to 5.

You can also check out the Capitals page on NHLuniforms.com if you need help figuring out what jerseys and logos we’re referring to.

Get your answers in by 5 PM Saturday. We will share the results next week.

Thanks ahead of time for your participation!