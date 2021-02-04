TJ Oshie, David Pastrnak, and Dunkin Donuts have ‘a little something bubbling’

TJ Oshie is one of the most marketable players in the NHL and earlier this week it appears he landed another endorsement deal.
Oshie is working on a promotional project with Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak and Dunkin Donuts. It involves bubble hockey
“Hey @pastrnak96- Let's take it to the bubble. May the best man win #insidethebubblewithdunkin,” Oshie wrote.
Hey @pastrnak96– Let's take it to the bubble. May the best man win #insidethebubblewithdunkin pic.twitter.com/25qUxOKxAQ
— TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) February 2, 2021
Pastrnak, whose brand is to make bad puns (and compliment Tom Wilson), replied thusly.
@tjoshie77 I’m always up for a little hockey. Haha, little, get it? #insidethebubblewithdunkin https://t.co/jKGg9B4YJw pic.twitter.com/xZNx7Ybmrm
— davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) February 2, 2021
I reached out to Dunkin for more information and this is what the corporate team told me.
“We’ve got a ‘little’ something bubbling with TJ Oshie and David Pastrnak,” Dunkin Donuts said in a statement. “Follow @dunkindonuts on Twitter to see what we’re brewing up for hockey fans.”
So you guys should totally do that.
In the past, Oshie has also repped Ledo Pizza, SAP, and Enterprise. He also has his own hockey clothing manufacturer, Warroad, and is an investor in NoSweat.
Headline graphic: Dunkin Donuts
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On