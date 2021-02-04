TJ Oshie, David Pastrnak, and Dunkin Donuts have ‘a little something bubbling’

TJ Oshie is one of the most marketable players in the NHL and earlier this week it appears he landed another endorsement deal.

Oshie is working on a promotional project with Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak and Dunkin Donuts. It involves bubble hockey

“Hey @pastrnak96- Let's take it to the bubble. May the best man win #insidethebubblewithdunkin,” Oshie wrote.

Hey @pastrnak96– Let's take it to the bubble. May the best man win #insidethebubblewithdunkin pic.twitter.com/25qUxOKxAQ — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) February 2, 2021

Pastrnak, whose brand is to make bad puns (and compliment Tom Wilson), replied thusly.

I reached out to Dunkin for more information and this is what the corporate team told me.

“We’ve got a ‘little’ something bubbling with TJ Oshie and David Pastrnak,” Dunkin Donuts said in a statement. “Follow @dunkindonuts on Twitter to see what we’re brewing up for hockey fans.”

So you guys should totally do that.

In the past, Oshie has also repped Ledo Pizza, SAP, and Enterprise. He also has his own hockey clothing manufacturer, Warroad, and is an investor in NoSweat.

Headline graphic: Dunkin Donuts