This new limited-edition Alex Ovechkin bobblehead celebrates his hot stick celebration

There have been many big moments in Alex Ovechkin’s, but few are as indelible as the hot stick celebration.

On March 19, 2009, Ovechkin sniped a shot past Tampa Bay goaltender Mike McKenna to score his 50th goal of the season. Ovechkin dropped his stick to the ice as if it were aflame and warmed his hands with the imaginary burning kindling. Meanwhile, none of Ovechkin’s bashful teammates, such as Mike Green or Nicklas Backstrom, joined in despite the Russian machine calling them over.

The creative celebration has been featured in video games but has never been immortalized in a bobblehead. Until now.

At 9:45 am this morning, FOCO released an Ovi hot stick bobble. It’s a limited edition collection out of 888. RMNB is first releasing the bobblehead before FOCO officially announces it to the public so our readers can get first dibs. RMNB suggested the idea and participated in the design process.

Buy it now.

Photos

The bobblehead features a young Ovechkin in the same jersey that he scored the hot stick goal in: the Capitals’ white away sweater. He’s also adorned with an A. While there was no fire that actual day, FOCO has reimagined Ovechkin’s stick ablaze. The Capitals’ Weagle logo sits in the background. You can preorder it here.

FOCO tells us that the Ovi bobbleheads will be individually numbered out of 888 and begin shipping in early June.

We also worked with FOCO to bring RMNB readers a special offer. For those of you who do not already have The Goal bobblehead, you can take 15 percent off that bobblehead if you also preorder the hot stick one. Just add both items to your cart and use the coupon code MACHINE15 during checkout. There are very few units of The Goal bobblehead remaining.

Over the last few years, FOCO’s Stanly Cup champion and goal counter bobbleheads of Ovechkin have sold out quickly. So if you want to land one of these hot stick bobbles, don’t wait or you could miss out.

And, finally, this is where we thank you for your support. We get these opportunities – like help create hockey bobbleheads (that we hope you’ll enjoy) because of your support every day. If you’d like to see a bobblehead in the future, rack your creative mind and let us know in the comments below. It could happen in the future.

Preorder the Hot Stick bobblehead

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.