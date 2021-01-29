You can get this Bernie Sanders inauguration bobblehead for free if you buy these new Capitals mittens

One of the most joyous moments of Joe Biden’s inauguration was Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

Sanders was photographed slumping in his chair while wearing a puffy winter jacket. Bernie’s body language screamed is this over yet? The photograph instantly went viral and for about 48 hours, Inauguration Bernie was photoshopped into everything – even a photo of Joe B and Locker at a Capitals game.

Nine days later, I’m happy to report that Inauguration Bernie has been turned into a bobblehead by the fine people at FOCO.

The Inauguration Bernie bobblehead features a resin replica of Bernie sitting grumpily in his chair while wearing a snazzy pair of mittens. The bobblehead can be preordered for $35.

But you can get it $5 cheaper with a special gift. FOCO is offering a limited-time deal where anyone who purchases a pair of Bernie mittens through their store can get the Bernie Bobble for free. Capitals-branded Bernie mittens are available as well as local NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens.

But don’t sit too long on this offer. FOCO’s political bobbleheads usually sell fast. The Dr. Fauci first-pitch bobblehead, where the famous doctor is rocking a Washington Nationals jersey, sold out quickly.

