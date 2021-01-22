Home / News / Hockey Twitter delivers on the Bernie Sanders memes

Hockey Twitter delivers on the Bernie Sanders memes

By Elyse Bailey

 0 Comment

January 22, 2021 5:28 pm

The presidential inauguration was filled with plenty of viral moments.

From the beautiful poem by Amanda Gorman to the fabulous fashion in all sorts of colors, millions of viewers rarely found a dull moment. But, arguably the most buzzworthy moment of them all was a simple shot of Senator Bernie Sanders minding his own business trying to stay as warm as possible.

The internet would not be the internet if they didn’t immediately take the photo and run wild with it. People photoshopped Senator Sanders on the subway, in the park, in their favorite movies, you name it!

But, of course, just like any viral meme, they eventually find their way to hockey twitter. It delights me to tell you all that Hockey Twitter absolutely delivered – as if there was any doubt! Scroll down to see some of the highlights.

You are all entirely too quick for me to keep up. If we missed any, be sure to drop them in the comments!

Headline image: Peter Hassett, artist