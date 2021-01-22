Hockey Twitter delivers on the Bernie Sanders memes

The presidential inauguration was filled with plenty of viral moments.

From the beautiful poem by Amanda Gorman to the fabulous fashion in all sorts of colors, millions of viewers rarely found a dull moment. But, arguably the most buzzworthy moment of them all was a simple shot of Senator Bernie Sanders minding his own business trying to stay as warm as possible.

The internet would not be the internet if they didn’t immediately take the photo and run wild with it. People photoshopped Senator Sanders on the subway, in the park, in their favorite movies, you name it!

But, of course, just like any viral meme, they eventually find their way to hockey twitter. It delights me to tell you all that Hockey Twitter absolutely delivered – as if there was any doubt! Scroll down to see some of the highlights.

wanted to make sure I waited until this one was on its absolute last legs to add my contribution pic.twitter.com/R3Hspw1qpy — Timothy Jimothy Yoshie (@tjyoshie77) January 22, 2021

Pictures surface from the social interaction held by Washington @Capitals players in their hotel room#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/PSr9NcNE3B — crazy caps lady🏒 (@rebeccannennis) January 21, 2021

i am once again asking you to shut up pierre pic.twitter.com/CgFXpQFGbd — Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) January 22, 2021

So it was Bernie's fault that Stefan missed the empty net! pic.twitter.com/KxntJ1k2pO — NHL Chirps (@nhlchirpz) January 21, 2021

We scored a big goal but Bernie didn’t get the puck deep pic.twitter.com/24JN12PfPC — Reading Royals (@ReadingRoyals) January 21, 2021

You are all entirely too quick for me to keep up. If we missed any, be sure to drop them in the comments!

Headline image: Peter Hassett, artist