The Capitals insane comeback win over the Islanders in memes

Last night’s 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders was a rollercoaster of emotions. And once again, the Washington Capitals’ social media leaned on memes to depict the emotions of Caps fans perfectly.

After ending the first period down 3-0, it wasn’t looking good for the Caps, but when they came out for the second period they were ready to show the Isles who was boss. Conor Sheary scored his first pair of goals as a Capital followed by the game-tying goal from Garnet Hathaway. Within three minutes the game was tied.

Speechless after Carlson’s goal

Three minutes later on the power play, John Carlson sent one flying from the Ovechkin spot to give the Caps their first lead of the night 4-3. Like most Caps fans, the Capitals twitter was also speechless.

Bestie vibes only after Chara scores

With a minute left to go in the second, Zdeno Chara ripped a slap shot from the point to get his first goal as Capital. The Caps went crazy on the bench celebrating big ZEE’s first goal while also extending the lead 5-3. The team was so happy for Chara and gave him lots of supportive head taps.

The Capitals twitter followed up with a very important question about Chara to which the answer is of course yes.

Was the second period even real?

After the period was over the Capitals Twitter reflected back on what just happened and they were just as shocked as the rest of us.

Caps brought out the big guns in the second

The Caps posted another meme to show just how crazy the first two periods of the game were.

Using the ‘L’ meme against the rivals

Perhaps the best post of the night came from our very own Ian Oland after the caps clinched the win. After fans were predicting that some “haters” would photoshop an L onto the Caps’ new third jersey after a potential loss Tuesday night, Oland showed the only one getting an L was the Islanders. The Capitals still have yet to lose in regulation as they set a new franchise record for eight consecutive opening games with at least one point.

Barry Trotz in the Capitals new third jersey pic.twitter.com/zBmePugEXS — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 29, 2021

