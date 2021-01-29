Exciting but not advisable: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals in inexplicable fashion pulled off yet another victory over the New York Islanders. This time it was a thrilling six unanswered goal comeback that saw the lads in red take down another two points with a final score of 6-3.
The Islanders outshot the Caps 30 to 23 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 52 to 38.
The Capitals are 5-0-3 through their first eight games of the season, marking the first time in franchise history the Capitals have recorded at least a point in their opening eight games.
