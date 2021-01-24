Connor McMichael’s mom, Catherine, cries before her son’s NHL debut: ‘We are so proud of you!’

Catherine McMichael, Connor McMichael’s mom, may not be at Capital One Arena for her son’s NHL debut, but she’s still feeling the emotion back home in Ajax, Ontario.
Catherine posted a photo of her son as a teenager from Halloween. Connor dressed up as a hockey player and wore an Alex Ovechkin Capitals jersey.
“Not just a costume today! Have fun son and enjoy every minute. We are so proud of you! ❤️,” Catherine wrote.
Not just a costume today! Have fun son and enjoy every minute. We are so proud of you! ❤️@Capitals @con91mcmichael https://t.co/H7rByOe2fQ pic.twitter.com/IBeeF7cqiV
— Catherine McMichael (@catherinemcmich) January 24, 2021
McMichael’s mom also posted video of her son’s rookie treatment, a solo lap on the ice. She admitted on Twitter that she cried.
— Catherine McMichael (@catherinemcmich) January 24, 2021
So cute. He really turned his dream into a reality.
Connor McMichael, the Capitals' first-round choice, 25th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut today vs. Buffalo. At 20 years and 9 days old, he becomes the 38th youngest player in Capitals franchise history to make their NHL debut. pic.twitter.com/Uw55vzmpeu
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 24, 2021
It was previously unknown that Connor owned an Ovechkin jersey as a kid, like fellow first-round pick Hendrix Lapierre. After being drafted by the Capitals in 2019, McMichael said he was a fan of his hometown team in Canada.
“I’m from Ajax just east of Toronto so I was a Leafs fan growing up,” McMichael said. “I watched a lot of them. But once I got older, I followed more players than just the Leafs. I’m able to take things from players’ games and put it into my own.”
Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB
