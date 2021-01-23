Fanatics releases small restock of Capitals Reverse Retro jerseys

Are you one of the many who hasn’t landed a Capitals’ Reverse Retro jersey yet? Well, I have some goodish news.

Fanatics just released a batch of Capitals’ Reverse Retro jerseys on its website. The jerseys are the special edition Fanatics brand.

You can view the Reverse Retro stock available here.

There are small and medium TJ Oshie Reverse Retro jerseys available in men’s cuts.

There are also Jakub Vrana, Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, and TJ Oshie jerseys available in women’s cuts.

Fanatics also just released 13 signed Jakub Vrana Stanley Cup Final jerseys. Vrana has added the inscription 2018 SC Champs. There are 8 remaining (as of publishing) and they are on sale for $284.99 if you use the coupon code: ARCTIC.

There are also signed red Stanley Cup Final Vrana jerses but it’s not inscribed and not currently on sale.

If you’ve seen any Reverse Retro jerseys available in brick and mortar stores, let our followers know in the comments below. You can view all the new Capitals’ items in the Fanatics store here.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.