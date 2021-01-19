NHL postpones Carolina’s game against Nashville as three Hurricanes players test positive for COVID-19

The Carolina Hurricanes have an outbreak of coronavirus which is forcing the rescheduling of their game against the Nashville Predators, Tuesday night.

“The National Hockey League today announced that Game #52, Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators, scheduled for tonight, has been postponed. The rescheduled date of Game #52 will be announced when available,” the NHL wrote in a release. “The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

According to The Athletic’s Sara Civian, three of the team’s players, all forwards, have tested positive for COVID-19. Another positive test is “awaiting confirmation” per Civian.

Three Hurricanes forwards have tested positive for COVID-19 after Jordan Staal was placed on protocol. While rapid testing presents its own issues, this situation is likely to keep happening unless players find out if they’re COVID positive before games. https://t.co/2a1CShZVuj — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) January 19, 2021

The announcement comes after the Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal and the Predators’ Mikael Granlund were placed on protocol yesterday.

Carolina center Jordan Staal and Nashville forward Mikael Granlund were the only two players on their respective rosters on the NHL’s COVID Protocol Related Absences list prior to last night's game. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 19, 2021

With the NHL not playing in a bubble like in the 2020 playoffs, teams have been more exposed to contracting the virus as evidenced by the Dallas Stars’ recent outbreak which saw 17 players contract the novel coronavirus during training camp. That outbreak forced the Stars to reschedule four games to start the season.

No Predators’ players tested positive test per The Athletic’s Adam Vingan. The team is now taking the day off.