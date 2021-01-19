Nazem Kadri drags Andre Burakovsky for his poor Monopoly skills: ‘He’s just too easy to play against’

Andre Burakovsky is playing some of the best hockey of his career with the Colorado Avalanche, but you can’t say the same for his board-game skill.

Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri revealed that he was bringing Monopoly game on the team’s four-game road trip which begins tonight, but Burakovsky’s skills are left wanting. Basically, Burkie should not pass go and collect $200.

“I’m a big Monopoly guy,” Kadri said. “We’ll be getting some of the guys together to play that. Like I said, it’s a bit of a different feel than other years. It’s similar to a bubble situation. You have to find ways to keep each other busy. It’s an opportunity to do that.”

When asked if he was a good Monopoly player, Kadri replied confidently “I’ll take that throne.”

Then he threw Burakovsky under the bus… or I guess The Scottie dog board piece.

“I’ve played with Burky a couple times,” Kadri said. “He’s just too easy to play against. The more guys, it’ll be a little bit better.”

Meanwhile, Burakovsky, a former team shampoo model in Sweden, has more simple hobbies.

“There’s a whole bunch of tv shows, movies out there,” Burakovsky said of what he was looking forward to doing on the road trip. “I like watching TV and just kind of being in my own zone.”

The Avalanche’s four-game trek begins Tuesday in Los Angeles and ends Sunday the 24th.

Burakovsky has scored two goals and has three points in the Avs’ first three games of the season, including their first goal of the season.