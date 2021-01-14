Andre Burakovsky scores in first game of new season with Colorado Avalanche

Dream-crushing Andre Burakovsky gave out some more bad vibes on Wednesday. This time to the St. Louis Blues.

The former Capital, skating with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen on the Avalanche’s first line, scored the team’s first goal of the season.

Burakovsky scored on one-timer on a first-period power play after a centering pass squeaked through the defense and found him in the slot.

Burakovsky, wearing one of the Avs’ new bright blue helmets, let out a big smile as he celebrated with his teammates.

The 2018 Stanley Cup champion is looking to build on his career-best season last year. The winger scored 20 goals and had 45 points in 58 games, including 7 goals in 15 postseason games.

