TJ Oshie’s obsession with video games goes to the next level

Avid gamer and dude that has Wario tattooed on his upper thigh, TJ Oshie, is doing what he can to keep himself entertained and keep His Precious safe on road trips.

Over the offseason, Oshie purchased a very fancy travel case for his Xbox video game console. And tonight, it’s making its season debut as the Capitals fly to Buffalo for their four-game trek to open the 2020-21 season.

“Of course – a travel case so he can game remotely,” Lauren Oshie wrote, seemingly exasperated with her husband’s silly hobby.

Video

This is not the first time TJ has drawn Lauren’s ire for his over-the-top love of video games. While he was in the bubble for the 2020 playoffs, a headphones-wearing TJ left a call early with Lauren to conduct some important business: He needed to play video games with the boys.

Oshie was one of the players during the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup run who would play Mario Kart on an old console to keep the game loose before games.

“He’s got the banana peel! Luigi’s got the banana peel! This is trouble for Oshie! MAMA-MIAAAAAAAA!” Braden Holtby reenacted in a Players’ Tribune article.

Lauren isn’t the only family member to make light of the new hockey season and the changes it will bring to their family. Earlier this week, Gina Carlson posted a video featuring highlights from the offseason with John and the couple’s three children. She also posted this emotional note.

“I love you so much @jc7474 my heart has been 😭 all day knowing tomorrow you’re back to work ✈️ through the devastation of this pandemic, we can all say having extra time with our family has been priceless,” Gina wrote. “The boys and I are going to miss you more than you know (a week seems like forever right now 😩) hockey should be easy after endless hours with these crazies 🐒 🐒 🐒!!! We have these memories forever 🤍🤍🤍”

The Capitals had an off day on Wednesday and took off for Buffalo this afternoon from Dulles Airport.

The Capitals will play Buffalo Thursday and Friday before traveling to Pittsburgh for two games on Sunday and Tuesday of next week.