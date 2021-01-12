Willie O’Ree honors: Boston Bruins to retire his number 22, NHL announces O’Ree helmet decals

The NHL will be honoring Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O’Ree multiple ways this season.

First, the Boston Bruins announced in a press release Tuesday morning that O’Ree will have his number retired by the team ahead of a game against the New Jersey Devils on February 18.

“On behalf of the Boston Bruins organization I would like to congratulate Willie O’Ree as well as his wife, Deljeet, and his daughter, Chandra, on having his number retired in the TD Garden rafters,” Bruins President Cam Neely said in a statement. “Willie’s contributions to the game of hockey transcend on-ice accomplishments and have opened countless doors for players who have come after him. He is without question deserving of this honor.”

“Throughout the history of the National Hockey League, there have been very few individuals that have had such a profound impact on the league and its culture than Willie O’Ree,” Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs added. “After breaking the color barrier as a Boston Bruin in 1958 and eventually retiring from professional hockey in 1979, Willie became the ultimate ambassador for improving diversity and inclusion within the game of hockey. The entire hockey world is forever indebted to Willie for all that he has done, and continues to do, for the sport. We are incredibly proud to retire Willie’s number and cement his legacy as one of Boston’s greatest athletes.”

A well-deserved honor for one of our game's greatest ambassadors. The #NHLBruins are proud to announce that Willie O'Ree's No. 22 will be raised to the TD Garden rafters. Full Details: https://t.co/gfSQLUVXU3 pic.twitter.com/0Azhqgz4MV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 12, 2021

O’Ree’s number 22 will join fellow Bruins Lionel Hitchman (#3, 1934), Aubrey V. Clapper (#5, 1947), Edward W. Shore (#2, 1949), Milton C. Schmidt (#15, 1957), Robert G. Orr (#4, 1979), John P. Bucyk (#9, 1980), Philip A. Esposito (#7, 1987), Raymond J. Bourque (#77, 2001), Terence J. O’Reilly (#24, 2002), Cameron M. Neely (#8, 2004), and Richard D. Middleton (#16, 2018) in the rafters.

O’Ree played 45 games with the Boston Bruins during two career seasons in the NHL (1957-58 and 1960-61). O’Ree became the first Black player in NHL history in a game against the Montreal Canadiens on January 18, 1958.

According to the Bruins, O’Ree said of his NHL debut, “It was the greatest thrill of my life, I believe. I will always remember this day.”

O’Ree accomplished this despite being legally blind in one eye.

All NHL players will have Willie O’Ree decals on their helmets that celebrate equality.

Commissioner Gary Bettman today announced that the NHL has created a custom helmet decal that pays tribute to Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O’Ree and Martin Luther King, Jr., through the theme of Celebrating Equality. pic.twitter.com/Xkrw57JIoy — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 11, 2021

The decals will be worn on MLK weekend, starting on Friday, January 16, and stay on the buckets through the end of Black History Month.

The helmet decal will be worn for games commencing #MLK weekend, beginning Friday, Jan. 16, and will continue through the end of Black History Month. Jan. 18 (#MLKDay) coincides with the 63rd anniversary of Willie O’Ree becoming the first black player to skate in an NHL game. pic.twitter.com/VRlHwmLXmV — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 11, 2021

O’Ree has worked for the NHL as a Diversity Ambassador since 1998.

