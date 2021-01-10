Zdeno Chara scores from point during scrimmage

It only took a week, but Zdeno Chara already has his first goal for the Washington Capitals… sorta.

The 43-year-old defenseman scored in the Capitals’ second scrimmage of training camp to give Team White a 1-0 lead in the second period.

Video

Sure, this wasn’t one of Chara’s 108 MPH clappers that he’d win a Hardest Shot Competition with, but he found the net after a heads up play. Chara lobbed the puck past Ilya Samsonov to the far corner of the net as several of his Team Red teammates screened the Russian netminder set to be the team’s number one goalie.

Chara also made his presence felt physically as well throughout the game.

Craig Anderson stopping Nic Dowd. And Zdeno Chara gently reminding Nic the play is officially over pic.twitter.com/aKzRi9uW8s — Al Koken (@RealSmokinAl) January 10, 2021

The Capitals signed the former Bruins captain days before training camp. After quarantining, Chara made his training camp debut last Tuesday and has been skating on the third pairing with Nick Jensen.