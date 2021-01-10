Stream: Watch the Washington Capitals’ second intrasquad scrimmage of training camp

The Washington Capitals are playing their second intrasquad scrimmage of 2021 training camp. The game is streaming NBC Sports Washington’s Facebook page.
You can watch it below.
John Walton and Ken Sabourin have the call.
Team Red
Vrana – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Snively – Sgarbossa – Leason
Gersich – Sutter – Pilon
Dillon – Schultz
Siegenthaler – van Riemsdyk
Schilling – LaDue
Samsonov
Team White
Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie
Panik – Eller – Sprong
Sheary – Maillet – Carr
Pinho – Lapierre – Clark
Orlov – Carlson
Chara – Jensen
Johansen – Fehervary
Anderson
Vanecek
Copley
Good afternoon!
The lines and tendies for today's scrimmage.#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/rW96gMSI2v
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 10, 2021
You’ll notice the Capitals are experimenting on offense while their D pairs are set.
Team White won the first game 4-0. Here are all the goals.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On