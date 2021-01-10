Home / News / Stream: Watch the Washington Capitals’ second intrasquad scrimmage of training camp

Stream: Watch the Washington Capitals' second intrasquad scrimmage of training camp

By Ian Oland

January 10, 2021 4:21 pm

The Washington Capitals are playing their second intrasquad scrimmage of 2021 training camp. The game is streaming NBC Sports Washington’s Facebook page.

You can watch it below.

John Walton and Ken Sabourin have the call.

Team Red

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Snively – Sgarbossa – Leason
Gersich – Sutter – Pilon

Dillon – Schultz
Siegenthaler – van Riemsdyk
Schilling – LaDue

Samsonov

Team White

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie
Panik – Eller – Sprong
Sheary – Maillet – Carr
Pinho – Lapierre – Clark

Orlov – Carlson
Chara – Jensen
Johansen – Fehervary

Anderson
Vanecek
Copley

You’ll notice the Capitals are experimenting on offense while their D pairs are set.

Team White won the first game 4-0. Here are all the goals.

