Stream: Watch the Washington Capitals’ second intrasquad scrimmage of training camp

The Washington Capitals are playing their second intrasquad scrimmage of 2021 training camp. The game is streaming NBC Sports Washington’s Facebook page.

You can watch it below.

Stream

John Walton and Ken Sabourin have the call.

Team Red Vrana – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Snively – Sgarbossa – Leason

Gersich – Sutter – Pilon Dillon – Schultz

Siegenthaler – van Riemsdyk

Schilling – LaDue Samsonov Team White Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie

Panik – Eller – Sprong

Sheary – Maillet – Carr

Pinho – Lapierre – Clark Orlov – Carlson

Chara – Jensen

Johansen – Fehervary Anderson

Vanecek

Copley

You’ll notice the Capitals are experimenting on offense while their D pairs are set.

Team White won the first game 4-0. Here are all the goals.