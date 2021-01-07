Home / News / TJ Oshie scores in scrimmage after some nifty playmaking by Capitals’ second line

By Ian Oland

January 7, 2021 10:26 pm

There weren’t many highlights from the Washinton Capitals’ first scrimmage of training camp on Thursday as players grappled with a new system, new linemates/defense partners, and an awkward offseason of training due to the pandemic.

The best play of the scrimmage came late in the second (and final) period by the team’s second line: Jakub Vrana, Nicklas Backstrom, and TJ Oshie.

Backstrom and Oshie combined to force a turnover at the blue line by prospect defenseman Lucas Johansen. Oshie then carried the biscuit down the ice on an odd-man break and the three skill players got down to business.

Oshie throws a backhand pass to Backstrom tailing the play, who then, in turn, finds Vrana in the left circle. V hits the Oshie with a pass after the right wing cuts across the slot. The Osh Babe finishes the play with a backhanded shot past Craig Anderson.

The other goal scorers included Cam Schilling, Trevor van Riemsdyk, and Joe Snively.

Team White won the game 4-0. Craig Anderson, 39-years-old and on a PTO, gave up three of the goals.

Lines

Team Red

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Sheary – Eller – Panik
Carr – Pinho – Sprong
Maillet – Lapierre – Leason

Orlov – Carlson
Chara – Jensen
Johansen – Fehervary

Samsonov
Anderson
Fucale

Team White

Vrana – Backstrom – Oshie
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Snively – Sgarbossa – Pilon
Gersich – Sutter – Clark

Dillon – Schultz
Siegenthaler – van Riemsdyk
Schilling – Ladue

Vanecek
Copley

Screenshot courtesy of @Capitals

