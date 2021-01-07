TJ Oshie scores in scrimmage after some nifty playmaking by Capitals’ second line

There weren’t many highlights from the Washinton Capitals’ first scrimmage of training camp on Thursday as players grappled with a new system, new linemates/defense partners, and an awkward offseason of training due to the pandemic.
The best play of the scrimmage came late in the second (and final) period by the team’s second line: Jakub Vrana, Nicklas Backstrom, and TJ Oshie.
Backstrom and Oshie combined to force a turnover at the blue line by prospect defenseman Lucas Johansen. Oshie then carried the biscuit down the ice on an odd-man break and the three skill players got down to business.
The Osh-Babe finishes off our the #ALLCAPS Scrimmage in style. 🍩
4-0 win for Team White, Vanecek and Copley with the shared shutout.#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/pNeEaZwtYF
Oshie throws a backhand pass to Backstrom tailing the play, who then, in turn, finds Vrana in the left circle. V hits the Oshie with a pass after the right wing cuts across the slot. The Osh Babe finishes the play with a backhanded shot past Craig Anderson.
The other goal scorers included Cam Schilling, Trevor van Riemsdyk, and Joe Snively.
First goal of the Scrimmage goes to Cameron Schilling!#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc https://t.co/4fcl7JJNaO pic.twitter.com/mDylr0Tiod
🚨 @TvanRiemsdyk6 !!#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc https://t.co/4fcl7JJNaO pic.twitter.com/Ecrpp8E5rQ
JOE SNIVELY! THE PRIDE OF HERNDON, VA!
Tune in for the final minutes of today's #ALLCAPS Scrimmage presented by @LeidosInc https://t.co/4fcl7JJNaO pic.twitter.com/vd2k3xWFxn
Team White won the game 4-0. Craig Anderson, 39-years-old and on a PTO, gave up three of the goals.
Team Red
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Sheary – Eller – Panik
Carr – Pinho – Sprong
Maillet – Lapierre – Leason
Orlov – Carlson
Chara – Jensen
Johansen – Fehervary
Samsonov
Anderson
Fucale
Team White
Vrana – Backstrom – Oshie
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Snively – Sgarbossa – Pilon
Gersich – Sutter – Clark
Dillon – Schultz
Siegenthaler – van Riemsdyk
Schilling – Ladue
Vanecek
Copley
Screenshot courtesy of @Capitals
