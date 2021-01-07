Stream: Watch the Washington Capitals’ intrasquad scrimmage

NBC Sports Washington is airing the Washington Capitals’ first intrasquad scrimmage on their Facebook page.
You can watch it below.
John Walton and Ken Sabourin have the call.
Here are the lineups for the game.
Team Red
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Sheary – Eller – Panik
Carr – Pinho – Sprong
Maillet – Lapierre – Leason
Orlov – Carlson
Chara – Jensen
Johansen – Fehervary
Samsonov
Anderson
Fucale
Team White
Vrana – Backstrom – Oshie
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Snively – Sgarbossa – Pilon
Gersich – Sutter – Clark
Dillon – Schultz
Siegenthaler – van Riemsdyk
Schilling – Ladue
Vanecek
Copley
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On