Stream: Watch the Washington Capitals’ intrasquad scrimmage

By Ian Oland

January 7, 2021 3:58 pm

NBC Sports Washington is airing the Washington Capitals’ first intrasquad scrimmage on their Facebook page.

You can watch it below.

Stream

John Walton and Ken Sabourin have the call.

Here are the lineups for the game.

Team Red

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Sheary – Eller – Panik
Carr – Pinho – Sprong
Maillet – Lapierre – Leason

Orlov – Carlson
Chara – Jensen
Johansen – Fehervary

Samsonov
Anderson
Fucale

Team White

Vrana – Backstrom – Oshie
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Snively – Sgarbossa – Pilon
Gersich – Sutter – Clark

Dillon – Schultz
Siegenthaler – van Riemsdyk
Schilling – Ladue

Vanecek
Copley

