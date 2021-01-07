How are you guys doing?

The last nine months we’ve struggled through a global pandemic and extreme political divisiveness. This period in life has been difficult, fatiguing, scary, and unending. I know that I, like many of you, felt optimism on New Year’s Day. I felt lucky that I survived through 2020. I said to myself, there’s an end in sight to the global pandemic that has upended our lives and taken so many people away from us. 2021 had to be better. There are vaccines! Maybe we could get back to normal soon?

I had hope and then yesterday happened.

I just can’t in good conscience continue writing today until I say a few things.

First, and this is probably the most important thing is, I’m worried about you. I’m worried about how you’re holding up. I’m worried about how you’re getting by. I’m worried that you’re kind of burying your emotions about what’s been going on the last year, maybe if you have kids – your kids too – and yesterday took things to another level. I am surrounded by supportive people and a three-year-old son who is just a beautiful ray of sunlight for me every day. I have that and even I am struggling to grapple with everything that’s happening right now.

I want you to think about someone you’re worried about – that you maybe haven’t heard from for a while – and just drop them a note. Say, hey. Ask them how they’re doing. Maybe say that you’re thinking about them, and just be a resource for them so that they know they have your support if they ever want to talk. Do something nice for someone who needs it. It may seem like a small gesture to you, but it could be day-changing or life-changing to someone else. And it could make you feel happy too.

The second thing I want to say is that while hockey plays a big role in my life and many of your lives — albeit beer leagues, rooting for the Capitals, or debating lines online – it is not important. I have put my heart into this website every day for the last 11 years. The analysis and stories we bring you are honest and passion-driven. But at the end of the day, they are not important. You are. I don’t work hard on this site because I take myself seriously as a hockey reporter. I put my heart into this site because I want to bring joy to you. This community is special.

At the end of the day, if we’re not collectively doing okay, we need to stop and regroup. Check on each other. Talk. Lift each other up. So for the next few hours, I’m going to hang out in the comments and just talk. If you want, I’d love if you could check-in and say how you’re doing, how you’ve been grappling with everything (as much as you’re comfortable with). If you want to share a picture of yourself or a good thing that’s happened over the last nine months, do it. I want to hear what you’re looking forward to about this season with the Capitals or the NHL. I also want to know – especially from Capitals’ season ticket holders – how you’re going to watch games this season and support the team. How have things changed from you for last year? And it might even show up in an article on Sunday.

But let’s just talk. Be a group together. I need it. I’m guessing you might too. [Socially distant elbow bump?]