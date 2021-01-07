Bruce Boudreau to appear on NBC Sports Washington during Capitals games next season

Former Capitals head coach Bruce Boudreau is returning to the fold. Sort of. Boudreau will contribute to NBC Sports Washington’s coverage for the upcoming season.

On Thursday, NBC Sports Washington announced their coverage for the season, which will include all but seven games. Broadcasters Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin return to call games with some but not all of the familiar faces from the past. The big addition is Boudreau, who joins as a contributing expert.

Boudreau coached 329 games for the Capitals, leading them to a 201-88-40 record. After his dismissal, Boudreau coached the Ducks and Wild, assembling one of the highest points percentages among all NHL coaches. Since losing his job in February, Boudreau moved to Hershey, Pennsylvania to lay down roots and manage a USPHL hockey team.

Former #Caps Coach Bruce Boudreau is bringing a USPHL junior hockey team to Hershey, Pa., I'm told. The team's home will be venerable Hersheypark Arena and it will begin play next season in the Premier Division. Boudreau plans to be involved in the day-to-day operations. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 7, 2021

Boudreau contributed to the NHL Network’s 2020 playoff coverage.

Live-Game Schedule Features 49 Matchups; Coverage Begins Jan. 14 with Opener at Buffalo at 7 p.m. BETHESDA, Md. – Jan. 7, 2021 – NBC Sports Washington today announced its coverage of the Washington Capitals’ 2020-21 NHL regular season, highlighted by an extensive schedule of live-game coverage; new one-hour gameday programs; and comprehensive written, video and audio content on NBCSportsWashington.com and the MyTeams app. NBC Sports Washington will present live coverage of 49 of the Capitals’ 56 regular-season games, starting with the team’s season-opener at Buffalo on Jan. 14 (7 p.m.) Live-game coverage will again be led by Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati and game analyst Craig Laughlin, who are entering their 24th consecutive season together in their respective roles. The Capitals’ entire regular-season schedule will be available on NBC Sports Group platforms. As previously announced, the Capitals are scheduled to be featured on seven nationally exclusive telecasts this season, with five games on NBC and two on NBCSN. The Capitals will make seven additional non-exclusive appearances on NBCSN, which will be available outside of the Washington, D.C., region. This season, NBC Sports Washington will surround Capitals games with expanded and enhanced gameday programs Capitals Pregame Live and Capitals Postgame Live. The one-hour shows will provide news, analysis and commentary before and after games, delivered through the perspectives and insights of a cast of former players, NHL experts, team insiders and special guests. Capitals Pregame Live and Capitals Postgame Live will be hosted by Alexa Shaw and feature a stable of experienced voices, highlighted by Alan May, the veteran analyst and former Capitals player, and contributor Nick Ashooh. Other experts set to make regular appearances include longtime Capitals reporter Al Koken, former Capitals goaltender Brent Johnson, and Bruce Boudreau, who served as head coach of the Capitals from 2008 to 2011 during a 13-season NHL coaching career. NBC Sports Washington’s live Capitals coverage, including gameday shows, will continue to be available to authenticated subscribers to stream live on the MyTeams app and NBCSportsWashington.com. Comprehensive written, video and audio content covering the Capitals and the NHL will continue to be provided across NBC Sports Washington’s digital properties. Exclusive news, analysis, commentary and information will be available daily by Capitals reporter JJ Regan and a team of multiplatform content creators. The full stable of NBC Sports Washington’s hosts, analysts and writers will regularly provide news, analysis, perspective and interviews on the Capitals Talk podcast.

Screenshot courtesy of the Minnesota Wild