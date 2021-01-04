Home / News / Nate Schmidt’s cardboard cutout suffers gruesome injury

Nate Schmidt’s cardboard cutout suffers gruesome injury

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

January 4, 2021 11:13 am

Nate Schmidt, er, I mean, Nate Schmidt’s cardboard cutout recently suffered an unfortunate injury. The former Capitals’ right shoulder was exploded off his body.

We’re told that it wasn’t a war injury. A puck struck The Gr88 Nate’s flimsy body during a Minnesota Golden Gophers’ morning skate.

Hours later, an amused Schmidt saw the photo and responded.

Others shared puns.

In real life, Nate does not have a giant hole in his body and is starting training camp with his new team, the Vancouver Canucks, where he’s reuniting with former Caps teammates Jay Beagle and Braden Holtby.

Headline photo courtesy of @GopherHockey

, ,