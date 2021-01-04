Nate Schmidt’s cardboard cutout suffers gruesome injury

Nate Schmidt, er, I mean, Nate Schmidt’s cardboard cutout recently suffered an unfortunate injury. The former Capitals’ right shoulder was exploded off his body.

We’re told that it wasn’t a war injury. A puck struck The Gr88 Nate’s flimsy body during a Minnesota Golden Gophers’ morning skate.

Injury report: @nateschmidt29 is out indefinitely after suffering an upper body injury during morning skate. pic.twitter.com/NzDJ29uUfG — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) January 3, 2021

Hours later, an amused Schmidt saw the photo and responded.

Honestly, minus the shattered collarbone, feeling pretty good! Haha the smile is still unfazed, RAH! 〽️ — Nate Schmidt (@nateschmidt29) January 3, 2021

Others shared puns.

Once he recovers, he will play with a chip on his shoulder… (I’ll see myself out…) — Swiss Cheese (@Brickwallhess) January 3, 2021

Schmidt happens — Benny Bagachips (@BenRemington) January 3, 2021

First chippy play of the series 😉 — Eric Vegoe (@evegoe) January 3, 2021

In real life, Nate does not have a giant hole in his body and is starting training camp with his new team, the Vancouver Canucks, where he’s reuniting with former Caps teammates Jay Beagle and Braden Holtby.

Headline photo courtesy of @GopherHockey