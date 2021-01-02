Tiësto shows off new Capitals Reverse Retro jersey from Alex Ovechkin

Longtime Alex Ovechkin supporter, Tiësto, received a special gift in the mail from Ovi Claus ahead of the new hockey season.

The world-famous DJ and record producer got an elusive Capitals Reverse Retro jersey. And Ovi signed it on the back.

Video

“What’s up, Ovi! Thank you so much,” Tiësto said. “I’m so happy with this. What a beautiful jersey.” Tiësto then literally kisses it.

Ovi put the inscriptions To My Boy Tiësto, Love U, and Ovi 🙂 on his number eight.

Tiësto and the Russian machine are longtime friends who very much enjoy each other’s work in real life. Ovi rarely misses an opportunity to catch dinner or a concert when Tiësto is in town and the DJ comes to Capitals games when he can.

Tiësto also helped the Capitals celebrated their 2018 Stanley Cup win in Las Vegas in the wee hours of the morning. Ovi brought the Cup on stage as Tiësto deejayed.

#WATCH: Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin celebrated the teams long-awaited Stanley Cup victory in style; in Las Vegas with Tiesto Full story: https://t.co/J8GLfXiJoQ pic.twitter.com/l4raN38Ke2 — KUSI Good Morning San Diego (@KUSI_GMSD) June 8, 2018

The jersey was purchased and mailed by UMD graduate Pete Kalamoutsos, the CEO at Club Glow and the owner of Echostage and Soundcheck. I know this because I helped Pete secure the jersey because those things were so popular and sold out so darn fast. So in conclusion: TIESTO, I HOPE YOU ENJOY YOUR NEW SWEATER AND THANKS FOR ROOTING FOR MY FAVORITE TEAM (well… most of the time).

Screenshots: @tiesto