Dmitry Orlov remakes classic Home Alone scene while quarantining to wish fans happy holidays

Dmitry Orlov made the most out of his recent quarantine.

After flying back to the United States from his native Russia, the Capitals defenseman shot a video and remade part of Home Alone to wish his followers happy holidays.

“Merry Christmas and Happy new year for everyone,” Orlov wrote. “Appreciate the moments of your life and bring joy to your family and friends!”

You’re going to love which Capitals teammate makes a cameo towards the end of the video.

Video

Yup, that’s Evgeny Kuznetsov as the pizza guy!

Orlov was freed from his self-quarantine on Sunday and returned to the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Monday along with Alex Ovechkin.

Training Camp starts Monday, January 3.

Screenshot courtesy of @orlov_09