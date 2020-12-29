Vitek Vanecek’s new Washington Capitals themed mask

Vitek Vanecek is expected to back up Ilya Samsonov next season and now he will have a mask that looks the part.

Tuesday, Swedish mask painter Dave Gunnarsson released the design of Vanecek’s new bucket. The predominant design feature is the Weagle logo which is featured on the top of mask. Other subtle details include blue stars on the chin and a subtractive Capitals logo in white on the sides.

“The mask art saga for Vitek Vanecek continues, here comes the latest chapter,” Gunnarsson writes. “A clean and crisp design built on the beautiful team logos⭐️🦅. A design which works both up close as on a distance. Thank you Vitek for the paint ride!”

Vanecek will likely spend the season in Washington due to Henrik Lundqvist’s condition which will require open-heart surgery. The Capitals also signed 38-year-old veteran Craig Anderson over the weekend as insurance.

Headline photo courtesy of @daveart