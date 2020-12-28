Connor McMichael tries trick shot in World Junior Championship game

Not only is Connor McMichael good at hockey, but he’s also a fancypants.

A day after scoring a goal and tallying three points against Germany, the Capitals’ top prospect utilized the skill stick on a semi breakaway against Team Slovakia.

Connor McMichael almost just did THAT 😳 pic.twitter.com/VbJ2Ue7zTA — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2020

McMichael, who was behind the D, took a pass in the left circle. With such little space to operate, Canada’s first-line center put the puck in-between his legs and tried to shoot the biscuit short side as he slid towards the other side of the net.

He didn’t score. A mostly frozen Samuel Hlavaj, Slovakia’s goaltender, did just enough to make the save, reaching his right arm out to get hit in the shoulder.

That‘s why he‘s McMichael and not McDavid. — Sebastian Moeller (@Despo_Hockey) December 28, 2020

But this is just another example of what the Capitals have in the skilled McMichael, who at 19 is playing some of the most confident hockey of his career.

Screenshot courtesy of @TSN