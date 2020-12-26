Connor McMichael scores shorthanded goal, tallies three points in Canada’s 16-2 blowout win over Germany

Team Germany, who was playing their second game in consecutive nights and had only 14 skaters due to an outbreak of COVID-19, got destroyed by defending champion Team Canada on Saturday. Germany lost 16-2 and was outshot 44-15.

Canada got goals from 10 different players, including Capitals’ 2019 first-round pick Connor McMichael. McMichael scored Canada’s 16th goal of the game and assisted on two other tallies to post three points in his debut game of the tournament.

Canada was led by Dylan Cozens’s three goals and three assists. During the second period, they set the IIHF WJC record for most goals in one period (8).

Here’s a summary of McMichael’s three points during the game.

Assist on Peyton Krebs’ last-second first period goal

AFTER REVIEW – GOAL

🚨 Peyton Krebs

4-1 CAN pic.twitter.com/WMi4v3262O — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) December 26, 2020

McMichael first got on the board with a secondary assist on a Peyton Krebs’ even-strength goal. Krebs poked a rebound over the goal line with 0.2 seconds left in the first period to extend Canada’s lead to 4-1.

Assist on Dylan Cozens PPG

Dylan Cozens picks up his second goal of the game to put Canada up 12-1. pic.twitter.com/PXfvjlqpJY — Kris Baker (@SabresProspects) December 27, 2020

In the third period, McMichael authored a beautiful cross-crease pass on Dylan Cozens’ powerplay goal. The goal made it 12-1.

Shorthanded goal in third period

Finally, McMichael sniped a shot past German goaltender Jonas Gähr shorthanded to end the scoring. He did not celebrate. The tally was McMichael’s sixth goal and tenth point in eight career U-20 WJC games.

Canada scored its 16 goals on its first 34 shots. Canada has 19 first-round draft picks on its team.

Good luck to @con91mcmichael, @RSuzuki61 and @BobMartin6201 as Team Canada opens the 2021 World Junior tournament tonight against Germany. pic.twitter.com/r4k7uz17l0 — Mike Stubbs (@stubbs980) December 26, 2020

I don’t think they’ll need any!

Screenshot courtesy of TSN