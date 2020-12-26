New Items released in Alex Ovechkin’s Nike store

For those of you who would like to support Alex Ovechkin from head to toe, you’re going to love the latest updates to his Nike Store.
Ovechkin’s personal has added around a dozen new items emblazoned with his number eight Nike shield including sweatsuits, hoodies, long-sleeve shirts, polo shirts, and more.
You can view and purchase the available items here.
Here’s a sampling of what’s available.
Not available in the store currently, but we’re told is coming soon is this Nike beanie.
Other items available include merch commemorating Ovechkin’s 700th goal scored last February and cloth masks.
