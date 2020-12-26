Home / News / ‘Beam me up, Scotty’: TSN utilizes Star Trek technology to safely conduct WJC interviews during pandemic

‘Beam me up, Scotty’: TSN utilizes Star Trek technology to safely conduct WJC interviews during pandemic

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

December 26, 2020 6:13 pm

Star Trek technology has come to hockey and we’re all better for it.

Utilizing several green screens and video editing software, TSN beamed up up several Team Canada players and coaches from the locker room area to safely conduct interviews during the pandemic.

“Beam me up, Scotty!” wrote a very proud TSN on Twitter.

Video

The first interview was conducted with head coach André Tourigny.

Former Capitals defenseman Connor Carrick was bamboozled.

Contributor Travis Yost wants this presentation to continue even after the pandemic is over. I agree.

Other than the awkward lack of eye contact, the interviews seemed natural and like they were really happening together as a group.

So who’s going to photoshop Alex Ovechkin into an interview?

Screenshot courtesy of @TSN

,