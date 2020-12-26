‘Beam me up, Scotty’: TSN utilizes Star Trek technology to safely conduct WJC interviews during pandemic

Star Trek technology has come to hockey and we’re all better for it.

Utilizing several green screens and video editing software, TSN beamed up up several Team Canada players and coaches from the locker room area to safely conduct interviews during the pandemic.

“Beam me up, Scotty!” wrote a very proud TSN on Twitter.

Video

The first interview was conducted with head coach André Tourigny.

Former Capitals defenseman Connor Carrick was bamboozled.

Contributor Travis Yost wants this presentation to continue even after the pandemic is over. I agree.

This should never leave our broadcasts. Just beam people up every segment. https://t.co/XQVqUvaqbH — Travis Yost (@travisyost) December 26, 2020

Other than the awkward lack of eye contact, the interviews seemed natural and like they were really happening together as a group.

So who’s going to photoshop Alex Ovechkin into an interview?

this has to become a meme pic.twitter.com/mcWjerG7Wg — Mike Gould (@miketgould) December 26, 2020

Screenshot courtesy of @TSN