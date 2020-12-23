Tom Wilson’s birthday present for TJ Oshie is ‘a couple birthday butt taps’ on Opening Night

Capitals forward TJ Oshie turned 34-years-old on Wednesday and his best bud Tom Wilson got him a gift. Several gifts, actually.
“Happy Birthday to the one and only @TJOshie77!!” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “I owe ya a couple birthday butt taps during game 1 this year.”
Happy Birthday to the one and only @TJOshie77!! I owe ya a couple birthday butt taps during game 1 this year. pic.twitter.com/gDnvtlfu32
— Tom Wilson (@tom_wilso) December 23, 2020
Somehow during the offseason I forgot how weird this team was and continues to be.
Oshie also got birthday shoutouts from the Capitals.
And team dog Captain.
happy birthday @TJOshie77 !!! miss ya bud pic.twitter.com/qehhHT4QV2
— Captain (@CapsPup) December 23, 2020
Happy Birthday, Osh Babe. We hope you have a good one.
