Tom Wilson’s birthday present for TJ Oshie is ‘a couple birthday butt taps’ on Opening Night

Capitals forward TJ Oshie turned 34-years-old on Wednesday and his best bud Tom Wilson got him a gift. Several gifts, actually.

“Happy Birthday to the one and only @TJOshie77!!” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “I owe ya a couple birthday butt taps during game 1 this year.”

Happy Birthday to the one and only @TJOshie77!! I owe ya a couple birthday butt taps during game 1 this year. pic.twitter.com/gDnvtlfu32 — Tom Wilson (@tom_wilso) December 23, 2020

Somehow during the offseason I forgot how weird this team was and continues to be.

Oshie also got birthday shoutouts from the Capitals.

And team dog Captain.

Happy Birthday, Osh Babe. We hope you have a good one.