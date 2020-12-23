Home / News / Tom Wilson’s birthday present for TJ Oshie is ‘a couple birthday butt taps’ on Opening Night

By Ian Oland

December 23, 2020 5:55 pm

Capitals forward TJ Oshie turned 34-years-old on Wednesday and his best bud Tom Wilson got him a gift. Several gifts, actually.

“Happy Birthday to the one and only @TJOshie77!!” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “I owe ya a couple birthday butt taps during game 1 this year.”

Somehow during the offseason I forgot how weird this team was and continues to be.

Oshie also got birthday shoutouts from the Capitals.

And team dog Captain.

Happy Birthday, Osh Babe. We hope you have a good one.

