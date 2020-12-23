Fanatics’ Christmas clearance sale has begun. Get up to 70 percent off Capitals gear.

We’re about a week out from the New Year and — oh geez — my blogger discount senses are seriously tingling, you guys.

[Starts furiously checking e-commerce websites] Oh! This may be why!

Fanatics has begun its annual clearance sale for 2020. That means Capitals jerseys, hoodies, hats, beanies, leftover Braden Holtby gear, cloth masks, socks, and slippers are all majorly discounted as all this gear must go!

A few quick links:

Start your search and get first dibs now.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.