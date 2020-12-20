Henrik Lundqvist thanks hockey community for their support during ’emotional week’

Henrik Lundqvist is one of the most beloved players in the NHL, and, on Thursday, the hockey world collectively gasped when Hank revealed he had a heart condition that would keep him out of the 2020-21 season.

Lundqvist immediately received an outpouring of support from the NHL community, including from his teammates and NHL teams at large. It did not go unnoticed by The King.

On Sunday, Lundqvist took to Twitter to say thank you.

“It’s been a very emotional week for me and my family,” Lundqvist wrote. “I just want to express my gratitude for all the support from around the league and from people everywhere. 🙏🏻 Life is full of challenges and I’m ready to tackle this one. Mindset is everything!”

It’s been a very emotional week for me and my family. I just want to express my gratitude for all the support from around the league and from people everywhere. 🙏🏻 Life is full of challenges and I’m ready to tackle this one. Mindset is everything! — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) December 20, 2020

Lundqvist revealed in a video through the Capitals that the heart ailment was discovered recently and was personally stunned by the news.

A message from Henrik: pic.twitter.com/JJDe2lKAXz — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 17, 2020

“For several weeks now, I’ve been undergoing several different tests related to a heart condition and after lots of discussions with doctors around the country and finally receiving the last results this week, I, unfortunately, won’t be unable to join the team this year and [will] continue the process to fix these issues,” Lundqvist said. “I can say for the past two months, I felt so inspired and committed to preparing myself for this season. The daily skates and workouts and just the thought of playing in DC really brought me lots of excitement. It’s still very hard for me to process all of this and kind of shocking to be honest.”

Trust the process pic.twitter.com/IIaRBw8AI4 — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) October 30, 2020

Capitals’ teammates Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson, and Lars Eller took to social media quickly after the announcement to wish Lundqvist well. Capitals owner Ted Leonsis was devastated by the news. So was Carl Hagelin, one of Lundqvist’s best friends.

“I was shaken by this news,” Hagelin, who was teammates with Lundqvist with the Rangers, said. “It really came as a shock. It was a tough day for the Lundqvist family. My thoughts are obviously with Henke, but it’s certainly a tough loss for our team too. Everyone on the team was looking forward to having Henke on our squad.”

Lundqvist is the rare NHL player who allows himself to be emotional and somewhat open on social media. In the days after being bought out by the Rangers, Lundqvist took a similar tact, thanking Rangers fans and sharing some of his best moments in blue and white.

THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING!

15 years ago, I played my first game for @NYRangers I came here with high hopes and big dreams but in my wildest imagination, I could never have pictured the amazing ride that lay ahead.. pic.twitter.com/uo0HJMZnCj — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) September 30, 2020

Representing this organization has been the biggest source of pride and joy in my life. I’m so grateful for the opportunity, for the friendships and for all the great memories created wearing the red, white and blue.

I will always cherish my time as a Ranger. — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) September 30, 2020

From the bottom of my heart, thank you! ❤️🤍💙 — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) September 30, 2020

