Report: San Jose Sharks will open season in Arizona

Sharks may be water-dwelling creatures, but one special species of hockey-playing elasmobranch fish will try its luck in the desert in 2021.

According to the Associated Press’s John Wawrow, the San Jose Sharks will hold its training camp and open the NHL’s 2020-21 season in Arizona.

The Sharks told the AP that it had no comment on the report “at this point” while NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly would not answer questions about the possible move until the NHL’s plan is discussed with general managers.

The Sharks are being forced out of their home state of California due to Santa Clara County banning contact sports until at least January 8. The sports ban was recently extended and will likely continue beyond that date as the coronavirus pandemic rages out of control during the holiday season. The Sharks, who will be eligible to open training camp on December 30, can begin playing games on January 13 – the likely start of the regular season.

It’s possible that the Sharks will share a space with the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes practice at the Ice Den in Scottsdale and play their games at Gila River Arena in Glendale.

The Sharks’ move comes after the San Francisco 49ers have relocated to Arizona to finish their NFL season as well. The 49ers have played games at the Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium.