Report: NHL and NHLPA have tentative deal for 56-game season

By Ian Oland

December 18, 2020 7:42 pm

Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting that after weeks of negotiations and meetings, the NHL and NHLPA have reached an agreement on a 56-game season.

The NHLPA is scheduled to have a conference call tonight to go over the details.

Both the NHL and NHLPA must vote and approve the plan. That is expected to happen this weekend.

The season is expected to begin on January 13 and end before the Summer Olympics in July.

“The regular season would end around May 1st,” Friedman said earlier this month. “There would be room there in case they had to make up games. The whole season, with the Stanley Cup handed out, would be sometime between June 30th and July 7th.”

TSN’s Frank Seravalli is reporting that training camp would open on January 3. The seven teams who did not qualify for the playoffs last season would open their camp five days earlier on December 30.

Each NHL team will have a 23-man roster ($81.5 million maximum) and a four to six-man taxi squad (AHL salaries) to guard against possible outbreaks of COVID-19. A maximum of 29 players will travel and practice with each team.

There will be no exhibition games.

Players once again have the option to opt-out of the season.

The NHL’s seven Canadian teams will either play in the Edmonton bubble or play in the United States if Canada does not sign off on the league’s plans.

This issue is expected to be settled by Monday.

