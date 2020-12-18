Report: NHL and NHLPA have tentative deal for 56-game season

Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting that after weeks of negotiations and meetings, the NHL and NHLPA have reached an agreement on a 56-game season.

There is word tonight NHL & NHLPA have tentative deal on 56-game season. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 19, 2020

The NHLPA is scheduled to have a conference call tonight to go over the details.

NHLPA will have a conference call tonight. NHL Board call to be scheduled. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 19, 2020

Both the NHL and NHLPA must vote and approve the plan. That is expected to happen this weekend.

Expect NHL board vote on the reached agreement with the NHLPA Sunday/Monday. Details are going to be interesting. There are players eager to learn what Opt Out specifics are. NHLPA call happening now. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 19, 2020

The season is expected to begin on January 13 and end before the Summer Olympics in July.

“The regular season would end around May 1st,” Friedman said earlier this month. “There would be room there in case they had to make up games. The whole season, with the Stanley Cup handed out, would be sometime between June 30th and July 7th.”

TSN’s Frank Seravalli is reporting that training camp would open on January 3. The seven teams who did not qualify for the playoffs last season would open their camp five days earlier on December 30.

Tentative agreement between #NHL and #NHLPA (which requires approval) calls for training camps to open on Jan. 3 and regular season on Jan. 13. The 7 teams who did not make 24-team playoff can open camp on Dec. 30. All dates subject to change. Scheduling not finalized. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 19, 2020

Each NHL team will have a 23-man roster ($81.5 million maximum) and a four to six-man taxi squad (AHL salaries) to guard against possible outbreaks of COVID-19. A maximum of 29 players will travel and practice with each team.

#NHL/#NHLPA Agreement: 23-man roster with $81.5 million salary cap. This includes creation of 4-6 man taxi squad. All 29 players (max) will travel and practice with NHL team. Taxi squad is paid full AHL salary. CBA has been expanded to include for more flexible emergency recalls — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 19, 2020

There will be no exhibition games.

The tentative NHL/NHLPA agreements calls for no exhibition games. Directly to the real thing. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 19, 2020

Players once again have the option to opt-out of the season.

#NHL/#NHLPA Agreement: Players have the option to opt-out for the upcoming season, if player or immediate family member is considered high-risk. (Believe it is without pay.) Team would have option of tolling contract for the year. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 19, 2020

The NHL’s seven Canadian teams will either play in the Edmonton bubble or play in the United States if Canada does not sign off on the league’s plans.

Big question is – and something #NHLPA will talk about tonight on Exec Board call – what happens if Canadian provincial health authorities don’t sign off on protocols to play? Options are Edmonton hub or all 7 teams move to 🇺🇸 for season. Players don’t seem wild about either. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 19, 2020

This issue is expected to be settled by Monday.

Canadian NHL team issue over health protocols with provinces still not resolved, per source. But hope is to resolve it by Monday. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 19, 2020

Game On!