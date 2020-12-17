Nate Schmidt proposes to longtime girlfriend Allie Reinke

Now Nate Schmidt has even more to smile about.

Thursday, the former Capitals defenseman proposed to his longtime girlfriend Allie Reinke while taking a walk in the woods.

“What a day. The girl of my dreams said yes!!” Schmidt wrote on Instagram.

“If 2020 taught me anything, it’s that even the most random of days can become your absolute favorite,” added Reinke on her personal Instagram.

Schmidt first met Reinke while they both attended the University of Minnesota. Allie was a midfielder for the women’s soccer team while Nate was on the men’s hockey team.

Three weeks (21 days) until the #Gophers open their regular season home schedule. @alliereinke is ready, are you? pic.twitter.com/qdwfJQDaIr — Minnesota Soccer (@GopherSoccer) August 8, 2014

Reinke, who received a graphic design from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2016, is a talented freelance designer.

Over the offseason, Schmidt was traded from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Vancouver Canucks where Nate will reunite with former Capitals teammates Braden Holtby and Jay Beagle.

Congratulations, Nate and Allie!

Headline photo courtesy of @nateschmidt88