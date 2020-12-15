Martin Has named to Czech Republic’s World Junior Championship team

Martin Has has made the Czech Republic’s U-20 World Junior Championship team for the second consecutive year, joining Connor McMichael as the only two Capitals representatives in the tournament.
Before flying to the Edmonton bubble, the 19-year-old defenseman was playing for HC Benatky nad Jizerou of the 2nd Czech Republic Hockey League. The right-handed defenseman was loaned to the Czech team by the OHL’s Guelph Storm because the OHL’s season is paused due to the pandemic.
Congrats to #Caps prospect Martin Has who made Team Czech Republic's 2021 World Junior Championship team. The 2021 WJC is scheduled for Dec. 25-Jan. 5 at Rogers Place in Edmonton
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 15, 2020
Has scored one goal and had two assists in five games for last year’s Czech WJC team.
#Caps 2019 5th rounder Martin Has earned a spot on the Czech WJC roster. The right shot defenseman will join 2019 first rounder Connor McMichael in the tournament, which begins Dec. 25 in Edmonton. McMichael, a center, made Canada's roster for the second time.
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 15, 2020
