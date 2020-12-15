Martin Has named to Czech Republic’s World Junior Championship team

Martin Has has made the Czech Republic’s U-20 World Junior Championship team for the second consecutive year, joining Connor McMichael as the only two Capitals representatives in the tournament.

Before flying to the Edmonton bubble, the 19-year-old defenseman was playing for HC Benatky nad Jizerou of the 2nd Czech Republic Hockey League. The right-handed defenseman was loaned to the Czech team by the OHL’s Guelph Storm because the OHL’s season is paused due to the pandemic.

Congrats to #Caps prospect Martin Has who made Team Czech Republic's 2021 World Junior Championship team. The 2021 WJC is scheduled for Dec. 25-Jan. 5 at Rogers Place in Edmonton — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 15, 2020

Has scored one goal and had two assists in five games for last year’s Czech WJC team.