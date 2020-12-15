Home / News / Martin Has named to Czech Republic’s World Junior Championship team

Martin Has named to Czech Republic’s World Junior Championship team

By Ian Oland

December 15, 2020 6:18 pm

Martin Has has made the Czech Republic’s U-20 World Junior Championship team for the second consecutive year, joining Connor McMichael as the only two Capitals representatives in the tournament.

Before flying to the Edmonton bubble, the 19-year-old defenseman was playing for HC Benatky nad Jizerou of the 2nd Czech Republic Hockey League. The right-handed defenseman was loaned to the Czech team by the OHL’s Guelph Storm because the OHL’s season is paused due to the pandemic.

Has scored one goal and had two assists in five games for last year’s Czech WJC team.

