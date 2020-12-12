RMNB’s first-ever Christmas ornament

We have some exciting news. RMNB partnered with the local small business, In-NOVA-Tive Design, to create our first-ever Christmas ornament. And we think it turned out really cool.

Each ornament is custom cut out of acrylic and features a graphic of our logo on a puck. The ornaments are looped with a yellow skate lace for that extra touch.You can purchase one here.

We did a super limited run of these. So if you’re interested in grabbing one for your tree, get your order in now before they sell out.

The ornaments are approximately 4.5″ tall by 3.5″ wide.

The story behind them is I had a few of these created as a surprise for our writers but the feedback was so good we decided to do a small batch for y’all.

Thanks as always for your support!

Happy Holidays, everyone.

Buy the RMNB ornament now