Connor McMichael makes Canada’s 2021 World Junior Championship team

Washington Capitals’ 2019 first-round pick, Connor McMichael, has made Canada’s World Junior Championship team for a second consecutive year and will look to defend his gold medal from a year ago.

The 19-year-old center will go from a fourth-line depth forward to a top-line winger and a leader on the new team.

McMichael will wear number 17 in the tournament.

Capitals prospect Connor McMichael has made Team Canada’s 2021 World Junior Championship roster. https://t.co/mqto0DRmS7 — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 11, 2020

While McMichael coasted to a roster spot, the Capitals’ other recent Canadian first-round pick, 18-year-old Hendrix Lapierre, did not make the team after earning an invite to Canada’s selection camp.

During the month-long camp, McMichael was one of the most prolific players on the team offensively, scoring twice and adding two assists in four Team Canada scrimmages.

🇨🇦 scoring leaders at the end of the four scrimmages 7⃣ points

Kirby Dach 6⃣

Phil Tomasino 5⃣

Dylan Cozens, Connor Zary, Graeme Clarke 4⃣

Bowen Byram, Justin Barron, Connor McMichael, Cole Perfetti, Ryan Suzuki — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 11, 2020

McMichael appears likely to skate with two of the best talents in the tournament, Kirby Dach (a potential tourney MVP) and Dylan Cozens, with who he had instant chemistry during Canada’s camp.

Forward lines are still a work in progress but two units that have been good and could remain intact include: Dylan Cozens between Connor McMichael and Kirby Dach; Alex Newhook between Dylan Holloway and Jakob Pelletier. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 11, 2020

McMichael will try to improve upon his five-goal performance in last year’s tournament.

Canada’s full roster can be seen here.