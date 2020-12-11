Home / News / Connor McMichael makes Canada’s 2021 World Junior Championship team

By Ian Oland

December 11, 2020 1:31 pm

Washington Capitals’ 2019 first-round pick, Connor McMichael, has made Canada’s World Junior Championship team for a second consecutive year and will look to defend his gold medal from a year ago.

The 19-year-old center will go from a fourth-line depth forward to a top-line winger and a leader on the new team.

McMichael will wear number 17 in the tournament.

While McMichael coasted to a roster spot, the Capitals’ other recent Canadian first-round pick, 18-year-old Hendrix Lapierre, did not make the team after earning an invite to Canada’s selection camp.

During the month-long camp, McMichael was one of the most prolific players on the team offensively, scoring twice and adding two assists in four Team Canada scrimmages.

McMichael appears likely to skate with two of the best talents in the tournament, Kirby Dach (a potential tourney MVP) and Dylan Cozens, with who he had instant chemistry during Canada’s camp.

McMichael will try to improve upon his five-goal performance in last year’s tournament.

Canada’s full roster can be seen here.

